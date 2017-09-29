Police say 2 found dead after 'family dispute' in Topeka

Police say there is "no threat to the public" but provided no other information about what happened. (KCTV5)

Authorities say two people are dead after an apparent "family dispute" in Topeka.

Topeka police said in a news release that officers responded Thursday afternoon to report about a possible shooting in a wooded area near the Kansas River. The officers found two people who had sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Their names weren't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Police say there is "no threat to the public" but provided no other information about what happened. The release says more information will be released later.

