Man fatally shot by Topeka police had served time in prison

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

Records show that a black man fatally shot by two police officers in Kansas' capital was months out of prison after serving time on burglary and illegal gun possession charges.

Authorities confirmed Friday that 30-year-old Dominique Tyrell White had a criminal record and spent almost two years in prison starting in 2015.

White died Thursday. Topeka police said he struggled with officers responding to a reported disturbance near a park, tried to flee and reached for a pocket containing a handgun.

Authorities haven't identified the officers.

Department of Corrections records showed White went to prison in 2015 for felony burglary and was discharged in August 2016.

The records show he returned to prison in October 2016 for illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and was released in May.

