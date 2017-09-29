Kylr Yust appears in court for pre-trial hearing - KCTV5

Kylr Yust appears in court for pre-trial hearing

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The trial date for the man charged for torching Jessica Runions’ car has changed.

Kylr Yust’s trial will begin Oct. 23. Before that, he’ll appear before a judge for a pre-trial on Oct. 13.

Witnesses told investigators that Yust was the last person to be seen with Runions before she disappeared.

He’s also connected to Kara Kopetsky who also went missing a decade before Runions.

Both women’s remains were found in a Cass County field. Yust has not been charged in their deaths.

The pre-trial hearing will take place at the Jackson County Courthouse at 11 a.m. in two weeks.

