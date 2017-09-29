Teacher killed, 4 students hurt in Missouri bus wreck - KCTV5

Teacher killed, 4 students hurt in Missouri bus wreck

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -

A central Missouri teacher is dead and four students injured after their school bus was struck by a pickup truck.

The Columbia Tribune reports that the accident happened Thursday afternoon as Brian Simpson was driving five female cross-country runners to a meet in Moberly. Simpson, a history teacher who coached baseball and quiz bowl teams in addition to cross-country, was killed.

Authorities say a Dodge Ram pickup crossed the center line on Route F and hit the bus. One girl had to be pulled by firefighters from the bus as it was burning.

The injured girls have minor to moderate injuries. Two of the five girls were high school students, and three are in middle school.

Classes were canceled Friday.

