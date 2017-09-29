Overland Park police search for missing, endangered 62-year-old man

Officers describe Patel as being 5-foot and 11-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. (OPPD)

The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Police say Natwarlal Patel, 62, was last seen Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of W 108th Street.

Authorities say Patel is in need of his medication and has partial hearing loss.

Patel was last seen driving a grey 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with Kansas tag 710-GKW.

Officers describe Patel as being 5-foot and 11-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Patel’s cell phone was last pinged in Booneville, MO at about 3 p.m. on Thursday.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information about Patel is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department (913) 895-6300.

