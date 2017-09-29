Lee’s Summit North student dies at hospital after shooting self at school

The school, located at 901 NE Douglas Street, says students will be sent home from school at 9:15 a.m. (Chopper5)

Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took their own life in a second-floor bathroom.

Lee's Summit police responded to the school at about 7:50 a.m.

Students at the school reported hearing a gunshot from a second-floor bathroom. Police entered the room and found a student. That student was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The student passed away soon after arriving at the hospital.

The school, located at 901 NE Douglas Street, was put on a soft lockdown and students were kept in their classrooms so paramedics could quickly get upstairs. Then, all students not involved in the incident were sent home at 9:15 a.m.

Police do not believe that anyone was in the bathroom when the incident happened, but they are still trying to figure out if students and teachers ran into the bathroom to help after hearing the gunshot.

Officers did not say how the student tried to inflict harm.

The school district says only LSN will be released early.

Students who drive themselves to school were able to leave on their own and normal bus routes continued.

The district notified parents of the incident.

According to the district, school and activities for the rest of the day have been canceled, with the exception of an ongoing tennis event.

Friday's football game between Lee's Summit North High School and Blue Springs High School has been postponed. According to the school district, the game will be delayed until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 "with the time to be determined."

"The decision to cancel and delay activities is being made with our students' best interests in mind," the district said.

According to the city of Lee's Summit, the district provided counselors to students and staff who wanted to talk after the dismissal today. A plan is in place to continue that support next week.

Officers with the Lee's Summit Police Department are in the process of talking with family. Sgt. Chris Depue said, “Our hearts are broken right along with district staff. It’s a tragic event.”

Police are also building a timeline and trying to figure out where the weapon came from.

There is help available for those who need it.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK OR 1-800-273-8255. The lifeline offers free and confidential emotional support. It is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year around.

Those in need can also chat live with a counselor by logging onto suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

