Lee's Summit North HS students released early after student tries to harm themselves

The school, located at 901 NE Douglas Street, says students will be sent home from school at 9:15 a.m. (Facebook/Lee's Summit North High School)

Police have responded to Lee's Summit North High School after a student attempted to harm themselves, putting the school on a soft lockdown.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Friday.

The school, located at 901 NE Douglas Street, says students will be sent home from school at 9:15 a.m.

Police say the student was taken to an area hospital. Officers did not say how the student tried to inflict harm.

The school district says only LSN will be released early.

Students who drive themselves to school will be able to leave on their own and normal bussing routes will continue.

The district notified parents of the incident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.