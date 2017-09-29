Senate candidate says Facebook pushed back on AR-15 raffle

A shooting victim walked into a Kansas City hospital with critical injuries Thursday night at 11:45 p.m. Police are still looking for the scene of where the shooting happened. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A shooting victim walked into a Kansas City hospital with critical injuries Thursday night at 11:45 p.m. Police are still looking for the scene of where the shooting happened. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex. Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care. Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. “(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it.” Lloyd says her daughter has...More >
An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex. Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care. Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. “(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it.” Lloyd says her daughter has...More >
Police in Shawnee are searching for the person responsible for beating a woman and leaving her lying in the road late Thursday night.More >
Police in Shawnee are searching for the person responsible for beating a woman and leaving her lying in the road late Thursday night.More >
If you are looking for your free fix of Friday caffeine, here are some recommendations.More >
If you are looking for your free fix of Friday caffeine, here are some recommendations.More >
Police continue to search for a man who held two women against their will inside a home near 95th Street and Nall Avenue.More >
Police continue to search for a man who held two women against their will inside a home near 95th Street and Nall Avenue.More >
A 17-year-old is charged with second degree murder for the death of a father who was shot at Independence apartment complex. The victim left behind a wife and nine children.More >
A 17-year-old is charged with second degree murder for the death of a father who was shot at Independence apartment complex. The victim left behind a wife and nine children.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
A 22-year-old Florida man charged with killing his infant daughter said being without power and air conditioning pushed him over the edge.More >
A 22-year-old Florida man charged with killing his infant daughter said being without power and air conditioning pushed him over the edge.More >
Police say criminals are targeting vehicles in a Lee's Summit neighborhood. Families woke up with shattered windows and cars on their side of the cars and trucks.More >
Police say criminals are targeting vehicles in a Lee's Summit neighborhood. Families woke up with shattered windows and cars on their side of the cars and trucks.More >