Crews work for 3rd straight day to repair water main break at 90th, Antioch

Repair crews are working for a third day to fix a troublesome Johnson County water main break on Friday.

The break happened Tuesday at the intersection of Antioch Road and 90th Terrace.

Water covered the road Tuesday and crews have been on the scene every day since trying to ensure the street is safe to drive on.

Traffic in the area is being diverted off Santa Fe Drive and 95th Street to avoid the repair work. Detours are marked throughout the area.

The project is expected to be completed late Friday.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

