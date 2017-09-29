Crews work for 3rd straight day to repair water main break at 90 - KCTV5

Crews work for 3rd straight day to repair water main break at 90th, Antioch

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
Connect
Water covered the road Tuesday and crews have been on the scene every day since trying to ensure the street is safe to drive on. (KCTV5) Water covered the road Tuesday and crews have been on the scene every day since trying to ensure the street is safe to drive on. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Repair crews are working for a third day to fix a troublesome Johnson County water main break on Friday.

The break happened Tuesday at the intersection of Antioch Road and 90th Terrace.

Water covered the road Tuesday and crews have been on the scene every day since trying to ensure the street is safe to drive on.

Traffic in the area is being diverted off Santa Fe Drive and 95th Street to avoid the repair work. Detours are marked throughout the area.

The project is expected to be completed late Friday.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.