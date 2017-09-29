Woman hospitalized after KCK drive-by shooting - KCTV5

Woman hospitalized after KCK drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A woman is in the hospital after being hit during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at about midnight.

Police do not know where the woman was shot but say she stopped to call for help on Brenner Drive west of 55th Street.

Officers believe the shooting was random. The injured woman says she does not know who was shooting at her.

The woman is in stable condition.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

