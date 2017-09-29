Tigers snap 9-game losing streak, top Royals 4-1 - KCTV5

Tigers snap 9-game losing streak, top Royals 4-1

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy (9-10) did not make it through the fifth inning. (KCTV5) Royals left-hander Danny Duffy (9-10) did not make it through the fifth inning. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Daniel Norris threw five scoreless innings to pick up his first victory in more than three months as the Detroit Tigers snapped a season-high nine-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Thursday night.

Norris (5-8) gave up two hits in five innings. He was 0-4 in four starts and four relief appearances since a June 16 triumph over Tampa Bay.

The Tigers had been outscored 68-39 in their losing streak, which was their longest since dropping nine straight Sept. 1-9, 2005.

Nicholas Castellanos' fifth-inning double with the bases loaded scored Alex Presley, JaCoby Jones and Dixon Machado. Jones singled home Andrew Romine with the first run of the inning.

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy (9-10) did not make it through the fifth inning. Duffy was charged with four runs, six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Duffy, who was the Royals' opening day starter, finishes the season with a 3.81 ERA in 24 starts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.