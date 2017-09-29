Shooting victim shows up to Kansas City hospital with critical i - KCTV5

Shooting victim shows up to Kansas City hospital with critical injuries

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A shooting victim walked into a Kansas City hospital with critical injuries Thursday night at 11:45 p.m. 

Police are still looking for the scene of where the shooting happened. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

