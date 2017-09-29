Police search for suspects after woman found badly beaten, lying in street

Officers were called to a report of gunfire at about 11:19 p.m. in the 5200 block of Barton Drive. (KCTV5)

Police in Shawnee are searching for the person responsible for beating a woman and leaving her lying in the road late Thursday night.



When they arrived, officers found a woman badly beaten and lying in the road. The woman was originally believed to have been shot but officers found that to be untrue.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No one was injured by the reported gunfire.

Police say witnesses saw a dark brown Honda Civic leave the area.

