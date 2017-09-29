Police investigating shooting in Shawnee - KCTV5

Police investigating shooting in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Shawnee are investigating a shooting in the 5200 block of Barton Drive. 

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. 

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night. 

