Woman shot at Hawthorne Place Apartments remains in ICU

An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex.

Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care.

Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments.

“(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it.”

Lloyd says her daughter has a bullet lodged in her vertebra that doctors tell her cannot be removed.

“It went through her side, under her armpit through her back and through her lung,” Lloyd said. “She has a chest tube in. She is in a lot of pain. She is really fighting.”

Eliod Lisboa was killed in the shooting.

Charged in the shooting is 17-year-old Antonio Stocker III, but Lloyd's daughter said another young man shot her.

“She said the person they charged is not the person that shot her," Lloyd said. “She said he was going to shoot her again if her friend did not beg and plead not to shoot her. She was like please don't shoot her. Please don't shoot her again."

Stocker, who is currently in prison, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and felony assault.

