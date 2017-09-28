10 cars shot at, damaged in Lee's Summit neighborhood

Police say criminals are targeting vehicles in a Lee's Summit neighborhood.

Five vehicles were damaged alone on Hoke Lane.

Neighbors believe the shooter was traveling north and targeting vehicles on the side of the street.

Police are investigating 10 cases of reported damage to vehicles in the area. Investigators believe the suspect or suspects used a BB gun to shoot out windows on Sunday or Monday.

“It’s just irritating, and I don’t understand what people get out of it," said Dani Collier, a victim of the shooter.

Collier will have to pay $500 to replace the two windows. More disturbingly, she said. was the fact a BB gun was pointed towards her house while her kids were sleeping.

Lee’s Summit Police say the suspect or suspects did not take anything from the vehicles.

If you have any information you’re urged to call police.

