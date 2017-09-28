Standoff ends after man leads police into Dollar Tree - KCTV5

Standoff ends after man leads police into Dollar Tree

Posted: Updated:
(Betsy Webster) (Betsy Webster)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police were in a standoff at 89th and Wornall. 

At around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to an area about a person who may be armed. 

After a disturbance at home, police say he broke a window in the house, ran from them into the Dollar Tree and locked himself in a room there, refusing to come out.

Around 8:15 p.m., police led the man out the front door. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, as he cut himself after breaking a window. 

He was not injured in the process of getting him out of the building, according to police. 

Employees inside the business were evacuated early on. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.