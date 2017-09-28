Lexington community remembers life of decorated World War II veteran

A 93-year-old man was buried on Thursday, but his story will continue.

Lexington, MO came together to remember Ira Hunter, a decorated World War II veteran.

People gathered to say goodbye to a man who leaves behind a legacy. Hunter served in World War II and came home a decorated hero.

“Daddy told me that he was on the second wave landing on Normandy Beach and he was in forensics at first," said D'Ivory Hunter, Hunter's daughter. “I love the life I live and live the life I love. I don’t have no regrets.”

Hunter's family says he came home from the war with five Bronze Stars.

On Thursday, his service was honored again.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.