Chiefs' Conley on demonstrations: People are hurting, need love

As the fourth week of the NFL season begins Thursday night, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley touched on the league and the national anthem.

Conley, for the first time, was among those who took a knee during the anthem on Sunday.

On Thursday, he elaborated on his reasoning and his response to President Trump's comments on the matter.

"The president may have an agenda, he may not," Conley said. "That's something we try not to focus on. We like to focus on the people. We like to focus on the people here in this locker room. We like to focus on the people here in Kansas City. I think there was a great show of unity within this locker room with the communication we've had."

Conley said it depends on your respective whether or not Sunday helped or hurt the message.

"It depends on your perspective," he said. "As long as message gets out there I think that's positive."

More from the Chiefs' wide out:

"The message hasn't changed for me. This past weekend was the first weekend I kneeled but up until that point, I had been talking to people abou these issues and trying to bring light to it. We're getting so wrapped up in politics, a lot of us are forgetting that there's people out there that are hurting and that need people to love on them."

