Former Playboy art assistant, now studio owner in Kansas City, remembers Hugh Hefner

Right out of college, Jodi Vander Woude landed her first job with Playboy.

Years later, she credits Hugh Hefner for helping her have her own studio on Main Street today.

“I started as an art assistant, then I moved my way up from assistant to designer, art director, producer, hair and makeup," she said.

Vander Woude worker her way up the ladder and was one of the few to meet Hefner.

“He was very visionary," she said. "He did a lot for women back in the day. If you go back and research the power that he gave women. He allowed women to own their sexuality.”

She said her time with Playboy opened the door for other opportunities.

Laurie Cocks was a former Playboy bunny at the Playboy Club in downtown Kansas City in 1968.

“He lived so much bigger than life," she said. "It’s the passing of an era. It really is.”

