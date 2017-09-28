Wrecks on I-49 near Harrisonville clog up traffic - KCTV5

Wrecks on I-49 near Harrisonville clog up traffic

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
(KC Scout) (KC Scout)
HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

Multiple wrecks on southbound Interstate 49 have clogged up traffic in Cass County. 

The original wreck happened on southbound I-49 north of 7 Highway. 

Traffic backed up north of Harrisonville and a second wreck happened north of 291 Highway. 

There's no injury information available at this time. 

