Chiefs rookie kicker says he's ready for big Arrowhead stage

Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker is set to make his NFL debut on Monday night.

Starter Cairo Santos was placed on the injured reserve list and the Chiefs signed Butker this week.

"Obviously a good kicker in college," said head coach Andy Reid. "We liked him coming out."

Butker says he's eager to make his debut at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Obviously a big stage, but you gotta treat it like any other game," Butker said. "I've heard it's a loud, exciting vibrant stadium, so really looking forward to that."

Santos took a big hit during a field goal on Sunday, but he actually re-aggravated his groin injury during warmups.

Reid did say he could return this season.

In college, Butker gained a reputation for kicking longer field goals.

"Definitely true," Butker said. "I think when it's a longer field goal, I think I'm more relaxed. I just kick the ball and that's how you've gotta be on short ones, too."

