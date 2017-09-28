Local women raise funds to help ship items to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Neighbors sit on a couch outside their destroyed homes as sun sets in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP)

Some Puerto Ricans in the metro still have family on the island, and now they’re taking matters into their own hands. They say they can’t sit back while their families are suffering.

What may seem like an ordinary shopping trip is actually two women on a very important mission. They are raising money to buy as many items to ship to the western part of Puerto Rico, which they say hasn’t seen much help.

Francelyn Devarie’s parents are still in the island without power and dealing with constant mudslides. Her goal is to bring them to Kansas City but that can take months.

“We feel sad because we can’t help our loved ones yet and a little bit of anger,” she said.

Mariyln de Castillo Hernandez’s parents are also in Puerto Rico, but she says they refuse to leave. Her father wants to stay and help. She says the least she can do is help him help others.

“Even with the minimum items that he has, he is willing to share it and help others in needs so he rather stay behind and help,” she said.

They’re collecting monetary donations. They’re also accepting items like diapers, hygiene products, linens and clothes.

If you have items to donate but can't make it to the drop-off location, the women say they will drive to you to pick them up.

