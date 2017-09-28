$7.5 million allocated for new LED lights below Bartle Hall - KCTV5

A range of lighting for roadways and ramps near Bartle Hall is in the works. (KCTV5)

Kansas City is planning to spend more than $7 million to light up a rather dark area to keep drivers and the community safe.

The new project plans to light the entire tunnel with more than 1,800 LED lights.

“We’ll have a night time. We’ll have a dawn to dusk time, and we’ll have a day-medium. We’ll have a day bright,” project manager Michael Saye said.

On Thursday, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved $7.5 million to green light the project because the current the lighting isn’t enough.

“It doesn’t meet the current standard and … the system is old and outdated, so it’s starting to fail,” Saye said.

Right now, half of the tunnel is not lit, but the new LED system will light the entire tunnel improving safety.

“It’ll give the motorist an opportunity to have better visibility, greater visibility down the highway and allow them to make decisions about which way they are going to go, which highway they want to take,” Say said.

The project is expected to start late next month and be completed in 18 months to two years. There will be some lane closures during that time.

