Overland Park standoff ends after women escape home near 95th, Nall

Police continue to search for a man who held two women against their will inside a home near 95th Street and Nall Avenue.

A standoff came to an end about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say they know who they are looking for, and he is not considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the man knew the two women he held, and they had come back to the home with him last night. When the women tried to leave, he accused them of stealing something from him and refused to let them leave, threatening them with a knife.

Officers say the women managed to escape to a gas station at the corner of 97th Street and Nall Avenue and hid there until police arrived

Indian Woods Middle School, located at 9700 Woodson Drive, was under a soft lockdown during the standoff.

