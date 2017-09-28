Overland Park police in standoff with man after women escape apartment near 95th, Nall

Officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. to 95th Street and Nall Avenue after a man barricaded himself inside a home. (Chopper5)

Police are in a standoff with a man Thursday morning after two women say they were being held inside an apartment near 95th Street and Nall Avenue.

Officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. after the man barricaded himself inside a home.

Police say the two women ran to a Shell gas station to report that they were being held in the apartment.

Officers are trying to determine if there is a suspect still inside the apartment.

Indian Woods Middle School, located at 9700 Woodson Drive is under a soft lockdown while police investigate the area.

No other details were immediately available. KCTV5 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

