Overland Park police: One in custody following standoff near 95th, Nall

A standoff came to an end about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say they know who they are looking for, and he is not considered armed and dangerous. (Edwin Watson/KCTV5 News)

Police continue to search for a man who held two women against their will inside a home near 95th Street and Nall Avenue. (Edwin Watson/KCTV5 News)

Police say an individual is in custody following a standoff near 95th and Nall.

Two women were held against their will during the standoff, according to police.

Officials called off a standoff about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Chalet Condos.

According to Overland Park police, the two women had come home with the suspect Wednesday night. Then, when one of them tried to leave, a man accused them of stealing from him and threatened them with a knife.

The woman escaped to a nearby gas station where they called the police.

"She asked for help. She asked me for the bathroom key and then I realize that she wants to hide," gas station clerk Moayyad Abdullah said.

Indian Woods Middle School was on a soft lockdown during the standoff but that has been lifted.

Amy Polen’s14-year-old daughter let her know what was happening.

"I saw the police put cones up, and that kind of made me suspicious, and then I heard the helicopter and then about 30 minutes later she texted me to say it was a soft lockdown," she said.

Polen says even in the midst of the crazy situation, she was confident in how it was handled by the schools and that her daughter remained calm in the process.

"Obviously just very concerned, and I just wanted to keep asking questions and told her to keep us in the loop, but she was not worried at all," Polen said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.