Heart to Heart International prepares 45,000-pound donation for Puerto Rico

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

On Thursday, Heart to Heart International will finish packing supplies at its headquarters in Lenexa, as they prepare to send their first shipment to Puerto Rico. 

The shipment total 40 pallets loaded with 45,000 pounds of supplies.

Each pallet includes 270,000 meals, hygiene kits, feminine hygiene supplies, bottled water and supplies for water filtration.

The shipment is scheduled to arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday.

FedEx is donating both the trucking and flight to get the supplies to those suffering in Puerto Rico.

Heart to Heart is collaborating with Nazarene Compassionate Ministries on the ground in Puerto Rico for distribution.

HHI already has volunteers on the island, helping with relief. They are now preparing another medical team to join those volunteers over the weekend.

The organization has designated help for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

