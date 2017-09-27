Wife of Independence homicide victim: "They ripped my soul"

A 17-year-old is charged with second degree murder for the death of a father who was shot at Independence apartment complex.

The victim left behind a wife and nine children.

Family members say the man was shot while trying to break up a fight at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. Now his suspected killer is in jail.

Eliud Lisboa's wife and son are filled with grief. They are trying to comfort each other after Lisboa was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Their neighbors are adding flowers to a memorial one day after armed officers surrounded their neighborhood searching for Lisboa's killer.

"They ripped my soul," Maria Hernandez said. "My husband was my best friend. My partner."

Hernandez says she met her husband almost 19 years ago. They planned to "grow old and wrinkled together."

"He always told me he loved me more and more every day and now he is gone," she said. "My life will never be the same.

Antonio Lisboa was the victim's son.

"To me, my father was my everything," he said. "He was always there to encourage me. He was always there to support me."

Police say Antonio Stocker III was identified by witnesses and seen on cell phone video of the altercation.

According to court records, Stocker III eventually confessed that he shot the victim.

He told officers "he was scared" because other people involved in an argument had guns. He admitted Lisboa, the man he's accused of killing, did not have a gun."

Stocker III is charged with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and felony assault.

"I hope that justice will be served. I hope that our community will learn from this senseless crime and his death will not be in vain," Hernandez said.

A woman who was shot during the altercation was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

