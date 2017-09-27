3 arrests made in drive-by shooting death of Machole Stewart

Police say three arrests have been made in the drive-by shooting death of 10-year-old girl Machole Stewart.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, according to the Kansas City, KS Police Department.

Tommy Benson, Cedric Sanders and Donald Martis have been charged with first-degree murder.

KCK police are looking for a fourth suspect identified as Ja'son Johnson.

She was killed during a drive-by shooting at her mother’s house in the 1400 block of New Jersey Avenue in Kansas City, KS on October 26, 2014.

