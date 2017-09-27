Kansas City man says thieves stole his car door and only the door

A man in Kansas City says he was the victim of a bizarre crime after someone stole his car door and only the door. (KCTV5)

The owner of a transmission shop says thieves took a car door off its hinges and drove away.

Michael Trent couldn’t believe his eyes when he watched surveillance video of two men stealing a car door from his lot.

"Seem like to me somebody must have seen that car sitting over the weekend and pretty much they just had a chance when I had it to the side to come up over that fence and take it,” Trent said.

The thieves got away with the back driver's side door of a tan Pontiac G-6 that belonged to his daughter.

"I can try and find another door, I guess,” Trent said.

Trent says that incident has him thinking twice about leaving his customers cars out overnight.

"I don't know what's going to happen now, you know, even though you have cameras it seems like to me they just ignore them and do what they do,” Trent said.

Trent says it took the thieves about 30 minutes to remove the door. He says he’ll invest in better cameras, because he’d like to be able to see the thieves’ faces if it happens again.

