Gardner resident's anti-Trump signs get attention of neighbors

A Gardner, KS resident is growing more upset with President Trump - and she's showing it in the form of signs outside of her home.

Amy Kratzer started putting up the signs during the election cycle last year.

While there aren't any records of official complaints, she has received less than positive feedback.

“I don’t feel like I want to put signs up all the time but, there’s just there’s something in me that’s like, I gotta say something about this," she said.

Neighbors who talked to KCTV5 News off camera said the signs are disrespectful.

Kratzer says she understands their feelings, but the more she sees happening from week to week, the more upset she gets.

KCTV5 has reached out to the city concerning any policies it may have on signs such as these. We have not received a response.

