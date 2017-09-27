American Royal helps kids learn about agriculture

Kids from all around the metro are getting the chance to learn about agriculture at the American Royal this week. (KCTV5)

Kids from all around the metro are getting the chance to learn about agriculture at the American Royal this week.

From miniature donkeys to rodeo entertainers, thousands of kids are learning more about where their food comes from.

“And they get to experience 40 different exhibits that teach them about agriculture through agriculture and fun, interactive activities," said American Royal President and CEO Lynn Parman.

Inside Hale Arena, kids can climb on tractors and get their questions answered by Kansas State University veterinarian students.

“If you add all the schools up, we’ll have close to 6,000 kids," Parman said.

The American Royal’s mission is to help promote agriculture education in the region.

Next year, the tours will be in Hale Arena before moving across the state line to Kansas City, KS.

“With our new campus, we can have school tours every day of the week," Parman said.

On Thursday, more than 2,000 KCK students are expected. Tours stop Friday.

