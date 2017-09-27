MCC helps Kansas City-area girls prepare for STEM careers

More than 300 girls in grades 6 through 12 swarmed the halls of Metropolitan Community College's Business & Technology campus for "Girls in Future Technologies Day." (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

More than 300 girls in grades 6 through 12 swarmed the halls of Metropolitan Community College's Business & Technology campus for "Girls in Future Technologies Day."

The idea was to get girls interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

"There are so many different opportunities that are coming down the way we want to make sure young women recognize that these are opportunities that are open to them, that they are needed in this workforce, and that they ultimately can pursue some amazing careers and technology," Dean of Students Ryan Meador said.

Students learned about 3D printing, designs and fabrications, welding and more.

The college partnered with AT&T for the event.

"Women of AT&T or staging events like this across the country throughout the year to reach out to young women and really encourage them to get into the stem fields," AT&T spokesman Chris Lester said.

Students in attendance came from throughout the Kansas City area. This was the first year for the event.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.