4 inmates charged after brutal attack on Jackson County Detention Center guard

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday that charges have been brought against four inmates who laid in wait before attacking a Jackson County Detention Center guard.

The attack happened on Aug. 26.

Stephen Curtner, 20, Rodney Rodgers, 24, Tyrone Willard, 20, and Osiris Sneed, 20, were charged with third-degree felony assault, a class D felony that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. The charge was upgraded from a class E felony due to the status of the victim. Willard was also charged with misdemeanor assault after attacking a different guard on Aug 6.

Each of the suspects are awaiting trial for other charges.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Peters-Baker showed a video of the attack. In the video, the victim is seen on the second floor before walking down a set of stairs and being attacked by a pair of inmates. Later, a third inmate joins the attack while a fourth stands and watches before it is finally broken up.

Peters-Baker said the men punched and kicked the officer multiple times.

The attack happened on the jails fifth floor, which houses violent inmates.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp says the guard was beaten up, bruised and suffered a broken finger. He also said the guard initially said he didn’t need treatment but later allowed himself to be taken to the hospital.

Sharp says the guard had asked for help on his radio but because of the design of that section of the jail, it took a while for help to come.

In the Aug. 6 incident, involving Willard, the inmate punched a corrections officer when the inmate came out of his cell for medication. The corrections officer suffered head and facial injuries.

Prosecutors have requested $75,000 bond for each inmate.

