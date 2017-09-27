Tyson considers Cloud County, KS for chicken plant

Saline County commissioners are supporting an effort to bring a Tyson chicken plant to Cloud County and Concordia. (File)

The commission on Tuesday signed a letter in support of the $300 million project. The Salina Journal reports letter says the plant would benefit the entire region because Tyson will invest $100 million to help farmers and ranchers raise poultry.

Tyson was planning to build the plant near Tonganoxie but put those plans on hold after fierce opposition from nearby residents. On Sept. 19, the Leavenworth County Commission rescinded an offer for $500 million in industrial bonds for the plant because of the opposition.

Gov. Sam Brownback's administration had pledged an undisclosed amount of tax breaks to persuade Tyson to locate on a 300-acre site south of Tonganoxie.

