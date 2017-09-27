Royals announce 2018 FanFest to kickoff 50th season

The 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank will mark the fifth year that the Royals are hosting the event at the Kansas City Convention Center. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank will take place Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

Fans can celebrate the Royals 50th Season of baseball in a big-league way with autograph sessions featuring current and former Royals, interactive games for all ages, interviews on the main stage and more.

The Club’s 2017 Major League award winners will also be recognized during the event.

In addition, ARAMARK and Royals Authentics will be on site selling the latest merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia, and special activities will be planned throughout the event at the Royals Diamond presented by Teva.

The 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank will mark the fifth year that the Royals are hosting the event at the Kansas City Convention Center. The downtown facility was also the site of the 2012 MLB All-Star FanFest. The Club will utilize spacious Bartle Hall, which features a main exhibition hall to give fans plenty of room to view exhibits and enjoy the festivities.

Royals 2018 season ticket members will receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public.

Hours for the 2018 Royals FanFest:

Friday, January 26

Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Saturday, January 27

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Fans may secure Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Online orders are subject to applicable service fees. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Royals season ticket members should purchase online via the special link they will receive via email.

Ticket prices for the 2018 Royals FanFest:

Friday – Youth $7

Friday – Adult $9

Saturday – Youth $10

Saturday – Adult $15

Youth prices are for children ages six-17. Children five and under will be admitted for free.

