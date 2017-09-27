Multiple cars broken into near the Sprint Center - KCTV5

Multiple cars broken into near the Sprint Center

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The break-ins happened near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue near the Sprint Center. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City have started an investigation after multiple cars were broken into in the Power & Light District on Tuesday.

The break-ins happened near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue near the Sprint Center.

Police say they began receiving calls at about 11 p.m.

Officers have not released the official number of cars that were broken into.

Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer The Weeknd performed Tuesday night at the arena.

