NAPB to bring professional basketball back to Kansas City

Professional basketball will soon return to Kansas City.

The North American Premier Basketball league is expected to announce the new team on Wednesday.

League officials will make the announcement at 11 a.m. at Municipal Auditorium, located at 301 W 13th Street.

The NAPB is a new league founded by the former Commissioner of the National Basketball League of Canada and University of Kansas player, David Magley, and the owner of the Premier Basketball League, Dr. Sev Hrywnak.

The league is designed to support local markets that would otherwise not have the opportunity to watch live professional basketball.

League officials say all team owners will have the financial strength to own a team, all venues will have over 2,000 seats, all players will be paid as professionals, all teams will wear the same brand of uniforms and all games will be broadcast on either a live streaming service or through a television broadcast.

With a focus on community impact, the league will have its players active in area school systems, delivering messages about self-worth, anti-bullying, dangers of drugs and alcohol and the value of education.

The organization will also host four school day games for junior high students that will specifically focus on self-worth and anti-bullying.

League officials have not named the Kansas City team.

