2 arrested after man assaults law enforcement officer in Franklin County

A Franklin County man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a law enforcement officer.

It happened at about 12:05 a.m. at 2000 Georgia Road in Williamsburg, KS.

Police arrested Doran Wormell, 34, of Williamsburg, for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, theft, driving while suspended, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Officers responded to the area after Wormell was reported for trespassing.

No bond has been set for Wormell.

Jessie Elliott, 22, of Pomona, KS, was also arrested for theft and criminal trespass for her involvement in the incident.

Elliott’s bond is set at $3,000 cash or surety.

