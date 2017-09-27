2 arrested after man assaults law enforcement officer in Frankli - KCTV5

2 arrested after man assaults law enforcement officer in Franklin County

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Officers responded to the area after Wormell was reported for trespassing. (KCTV5) Officers responded to the area after Wormell was reported for trespassing. (KCTV5)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Franklin County man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a law enforcement officer.

It happened at about 12:05 a.m. at 2000 Georgia Road in Williamsburg, KS.

Police arrested Doran Wormell, 34, of Williamsburg, for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, theft, driving while suspended, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Officers responded to the area after Wormell was reported for trespassing.

No bond has been set for Wormell.

Jessie Elliott, 22, of Pomona, KS, was also arrested for theft and criminal trespass for her involvement in the incident.

Elliott’s bond is set at $3,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.