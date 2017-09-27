Woman says she nearly abducted while jogging on Indian Creek Tra - KCTV5

Woman says she nearly abducted while jogging on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a woman was she nearly abducted Tuesday while jogging on the Indian Creek Trail.

Overland Park police responded about 7:50 p.m. the to the 11900 block of W.119th Street on an attempted kidnapping.

A female jogger was running on the Indian Creek Trail when she was approached by a white male who asked her for the time.

The jogger looked down at her watch and the male grabbed her wrist. She was able to get away and ran to a nearby business.

The victim told police the male ran southwest after the encounter. She said the suspect was slim build with dark hair, wearing dark zip-up hood-style sweatshirt, dark jeans and glasses.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.       

