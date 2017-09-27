Woman says she nearly abducted while jogging on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park

A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was dragged off the plane on Tuesday.More >
On September 23, 2011, the 68-88 Kansas City Royals took the field destined for the team’s 11th 90+ loss season in a 15-year span. The organization, fans and players didn’t realize it then, but that day marked the very first time that Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Salvador Perez all dawned the Royal blue, together, at the big league level.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
A hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood has died.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
There's bad news about fall and the cooler temperatures arriving - oak mites are back.More >
An Overland Park family received a jolt for an early morning wakeup call as a vehicle slammed into their home on Wednesday. It happened at about 12:58 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Hadley Drive.More >
A former Blue Springs doctor and Boy Scout leader is being held without bond after admitting that he sexually assaulted a boy for years.More >
A woman was forcibly removed from a Southwest flight on Tuesday after she claimed to have a life-threatening pet allergy but refused to leave the plane.More >
