Woman nearly abducted while jogging on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park

Police are investigating after a woman was she nearly abducted Tuesday while jogging on the Indian Creek Trail.

Overland Park police responded about 7:50 p.m. the to the 11900 block of W.119th Street on an attempted kidnapping.

Stephanie Steiniger was running on the Indian Creek Trail when she was approached by a white male who asked her for the time. She was right at 13.7 miles and wanted to make it to 14 before heading home.

"As I was running, this guy was walking toward me and he said something so I took out my headphones and I stopped I said, 'I'm sorry I didn't hear you.' And he said, 'Do you have the time?' and went to go look at my watch he grabbed my wrist with his hand," she said.

She was able to get away and ran to a nearby business.

“You always envision, ‘What would I do?’ and I was proud of myself that I didn't panic and I just did. My instincts kicked in and I listened and I did what I had to do,” she said. "I should feel safe on the trails no one has a right to do that to anybody."

Advice to would-be attackers, aside from not doing it, would be not to pick a woman who is a kickboxing instructor, becasue you'll probably get hurt.

She kicked him hard right where he deserved it and says she heard a "guttural moan" before she took off running full speed for help.

"One of the things that I always say when I'm teaching is think about where it's going to hurt them the most. So that's where you want to aim your kicks and punches, and that's exactly what I did," she said.

Steiniger usually runs during full daylight, always makes eye contact with people n the path and usually carries pepper spray and a Taser with her. But on this night, she left those two items at home.

She says at first she blamed herself for being out at dusk. Regret on any decision she may have made has since subsided and turned to rightful anger.

"I'm running on those trails. Those are my trails and I'm not gonna let that stop me," she said.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

