Woman nearly abducted while jogging on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park

A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was dragged off the plane on Tuesday.More >
On September 23, 2011, the 68-88 Kansas City Royals took the field destined for the team’s 11th 90+ loss season in a 15-year span. The organization, fans and players didn’t realize it then, but that day marked the very first time that Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Salvador Perez all dawned the Royal blue, together, at the big league level.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
A hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood has died.More >
A woman was forcibly removed from a Southwest flight on Tuesday after she claimed to have a life-threatening pet allergy but refused to leave the plane.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Some of Ally Lee Steinfeld's burned remains were found in a bag in a rural southern Missouri chicken coop. Authorities say both of the transgender teen's eyes had been gouged out and she had been stabbed in the genitals.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was she nearly abducted Tuesday while jogging on the Indian Creek Trail.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
There's bad news about fall and the cooler temperatures arriving - oak mites are back.More >
