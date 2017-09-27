Wanted: Brett Saunders - KCTV5

Wanted: Brett Saunders

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Brett Saunders is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child. (CrimeStoppers)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Brett Saunders is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense happened in 2014 in Olathe and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Olathe, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Johnson County.

