Wanted: Brett Saunders

Brett Saunders is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense happened in 2014 in Olathe and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Olathe, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Johnson County.

