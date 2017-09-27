Black Friday expected to be the busiest digital shopping day in U.S. history

The new report says shoppers will have half of their shopping done by December 3, and 80-percent done by December 15. (CBS)

Are you ready Black Friday shoppers?

Salesforce has released its new consumer insights and predictions for the 2017 holiday shopping season.

The company anticipates that Black Friday will be the busiest digital shopping day in U.S. history, exceeding Cyber Monday as the U.S. digital shopping day with the most sales for the second year in a row.

The new report says shoppers will have half of their shopping done by December 3, and 80-percent done by December 15.

In the report, Salesforce released its top five predictions and insights for the holiday season.

Holiday shopping stretches late into evenings and into the season.

The most popular time for customers to visit online retailers is between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Cyber Week, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, customers will see the deepest discounts, averaging 28-percent off list price. The week will also boast the highest rate of free shipping as 86-percent of orders will have it.

After Cyber Week, Dec. 11, will have the deepest discounts and highest availability for free shipping.

Mobile continues to eclipse desktop traffic.

Mobile traffic to online retailers will grow to 60-percent across the globe, compared to 34-percent for desktop and five-percent for tablets. Orders placed on phones will approach 40-percent on big shopping days, such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

While 28 percent of consumers say they would buy products from an online retailer via SMS/text message, only 16-percent have received an SMS/text or push notification with an offer or communication from a brand while in or near the brand's physical store location.

Consumers still use many digital channels to research products.

The most used channels for research before buying online include website, 74-percent, email, 43-percent, social media, 38-percent, and a retailer's mobile apps, 36-percent.

Forty-percent of millennials will use voice-enabled digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant to research merchandise before buying online.

More than half of consumers, 58-percent, think store associates need the ability to look up product details on-demand on a mobile device in order to help deliver an excellent customer experience.

Millennials expect more personalized experiences as AI matures.

Over a third of millennials, 35-percent, say the ability to search merchandise in a physical store or online catalog using an image and receiving product recommendations based on the attributes of that image would be appealing.

Millennials are also 2.5 times more likely, 28-percent compared to 11-percent, than baby boomers to say personalized digital offers from retailers based on their purchasing history would appeal to them.

Retailers are struggling to meet shopper desires for a seamless and smart retail experience.

Despite a desire for more personalized experiences, 63 percent of consumers feel like retailers don't truly know who they are.

In addition, 61 percent believe that in order to help deliver an excellent customer experience, store associates need visibility into all available inventory at other stores or warehouses if an item is out of stock.

Fifty-nine percent of millennials feel it would help if physical stores knew about their online research before they arrive at a store so they could receive better service.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.