Man enters guilty plea after stealing car with 3-year-old inside

On September 23, 2011, the 68-88 Kansas City Royals took the field destined for the team’s 11th 90+ loss season in a 15-year span. The organization, fans and players didn’t realize it then, but that day marked the very first time that Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Salvador Perez all dawned the Royal blue, together, at the big league level.More >
On September 23, 2011, the 68-88 Kansas City Royals took the field destined for the team’s 11th 90+ loss season in a 15-year span. The organization, fans and players didn’t realize it then, but that day marked the very first time that Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Salvador Perez all dawned the Royal blue, together, at the big league level.More >
A hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood has died.More >
A hospital patient who a Utah nurse said she was protecting when she refused to allow police to draw his blood has died.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
There's bad news about fall and the cooler temperatures arriving - oak mites are back.More >
There's bad news about fall and the cooler temperatures arriving - oak mites are back.More >
A manhunt is underway for a suspect after one person was killed in a double shooting at an Independence apartment complex on Tuesday.More >
A manhunt is underway for a suspect after one person was killed in a double shooting at an Independence apartment complex on Tuesday.More >
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Taking in a pro sports game can get expensive. With tickets, it can sometimes cost hundreds of dollars.More >
Taking in a pro sports game can get expensive. With tickets, it can sometimes cost hundreds of dollars.More >