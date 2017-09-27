Man enters guilty plea after stealing car with 3-year-old inside

Reich has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated endangering of a child and theft. (Wyandotte County Jail)

Tyler Letzig pleaded guilty to felony robbery and aggravated child endangerment. His felony robbery charge was originally a kidnapping charge. (Wyandotte County Jail)

A man charged with kidnapping a three-year-old has bargained down his charges in exchange for a guilty plea.

Tyler Letzig pleaded guilty to felony robbery and aggravated child endangerment. His felony robbery charge was originally a kidnapping charge.

Letzig and a woman named Karri Reich, 29, were sought by authorities after stealing a vehicle in July of 2017, from the Valero Gas Station at Seventh Street and Reynolds Avenue in Kansas City, KS. A three-year-old girl was sleeping in the back seat of the car when it was stolen.

Reich has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated endangering of a child and theft.

The young girl was eventually rescued at 190th Street and Evans Street in Tonganoxie, KS, just north of the Interstate 70 Kansas Turnpike and south of US 40 Highway.

Previous coverage: Two charged in connection with theft of car that had 3-year-old inside

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.