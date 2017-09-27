Vehicle slams into home in Overland Park near 97th, Hadley

The car did not go all the way through the house but did cause enough damage to cause concern about its structural integrity. (KCTV5)

An Overland Park family received a jolt for an early morning wakeup call as a vehicle slammed into their home on Wednesday.

It happened at about 12:58 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Hadley Drive.

Police say people were inside the house when the vehicle struck its left side.

Officers say some of the people inside the home were hurt but none were taken to the hospital.

An inspector is scheduled to come to the home later in the morning to determine whether or not the family can continue living there.

Police do not know what caused the vehicle to hit the home.

