Chiefs fan loses hundreds on Craigslist ticket scam

Taking in a pro sports game can get expensive. With tickets, it can sometimes cost hundreds of dollars.

Now imagine if you've paid to see your favorite team and found out too late the tickets you bought are fake.

Nick Burglin thought he'd found a great deal on the Chiefs-Steelers tickets through Craigslist. He found the tickets, which were $190. He says the seller listed them for less than $200, all on the lower level.

The seller said he would only deal with Burglin via text message.

"He wouldn't give the tickets until I gave him the money," Burglin said.

He says the stranger took off before Burglin had a chance to check them.

"We saw him running down the street," he said. "He was already two blocks down and turning the corner.

The tickets weren't what Burglin thought he was buying. The seats weren't together and weren't in the section advertised.

Now, he suspects they're fakes.

"It was definitely a punch to the gut," Burglin said. "That's a lot of money."

Jason Durbin, who works for Tickets for Less in Overland Park, said going through Craigslist is always going to be a gamble.

"Ticket sellers say that the Chiefs' success means tickets are selling at a premium," he said. "And that creates a market ripe for scammers."

Durbin said if it's too good to be true, it probably is.

The seller has been reported to Craigslist and to Ticketmaster.

