2 in custody following police pursuit that ended in Kansas City

Two suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that ended with a crash in the area of East 49th Street and Virginia Avenue.

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

At this time, police are unsure if anyone else is at large.

It's unknown where the chase began, but it started around 4:17 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.