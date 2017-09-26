2 in custody following police pursuit that ended in Kansas City - KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that ended with a crash in the area of East 49th Street and Virginia Avenue. 

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m.

No police officers were injured in the incident. 

At this time, police are unsure if anyone else is at large. 

It's unknown where the chase began, but it started around 4:17 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

