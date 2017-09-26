New Kansas City program aims to strengthen relationship between police, community

So far in 2011, 111 people have been murdered.

It's part of the reason the Kansas City Police Department and city are trying something new to strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

Members of the Kansas City FOP and Kansas City Public Schools and parents of murdered children will gather twice a month at Wendell Phillips to have a hot meal, play games in the gym and get to know each other under circumstances much different than a crime scene.

KCFOP president Brad Lemon said the program looks to link police closer to the community.

"Help those kids to understand that police officers are just police officers," Lemon said. "We're not what you read on the Internet. We're not what you see on TV and we're not what's on social media. We are human beings."

Kansas City police chief Rick Smith said he hopes the kids will learn lessons that will carry them through adulthood.

"Not just the neighborhoods, but the families, the social group, how it spans out and how kids look at the police as they grow up," Smith said. "That is huge. That's what we want to try and grab onto is that acceptance of the police."

A golf tournament will be held later this week to help raise money for the effort.

