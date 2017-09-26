Yes, they're back: As fall arrives, so do oak mites

There's bad news about fall and the cooler temperatures arriving - oak mites are back.

The Oak Itch Mites, experts say, have reappeared in the past two to three years and they've come back in great numbers.

Dennis Patton, a horticulturist for Kansas State Research and Extension, said the hopeful scenario for this fall is there's less food for the insects.

“We had an outbreak of oak itch mites a number of years ago probably 15 to 20 years ago," Patton said.

Oak mites feed off an insect called a gall, which feeds off the leaves of oak trees.

The number of galls are reportedly down this season, which could be good news for the metro.

Bug-spray doesn't work, so the best thing to possibly prevent bites is cover up and wash clothes as soon as you get home.

Experts say they typically bite your upper body, primarily your face, neck and arms.

